July 7 Metabolix Inc:

* As of March 31, 2016, company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.3 million

* "We are continuing to explore both equity and debt financing as well as other opportunities to selectively monetize assets" - SEC Filing

* If not able to secure capital resource fund for strategic review process, operations, will be forced to wind down some/all of operations

* Capital resources insufficient to fund operations for 12-month period, raise doubt about ability to continue as a going concern