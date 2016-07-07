July 7 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc

* Entered seventh amendment to credit agreement which extended maturity date of agreement from July 15, 2019 to July 7, 2021

* Amendment permits additional 5% of outstanding accounts receivable from major customer to be included in borrowing base calculation

* Amendment reduced amount available for letter of credit usage to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)