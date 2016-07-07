MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 7 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc
* Entered seventh amendment to credit agreement which extended maturity date of agreement from July 15, 2019 to July 7, 2021
* Amendment permits additional 5% of outstanding accounts receivable from major customer to be included in borrowing base calculation
* Amendment reduced amount available for letter of credit usage to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP