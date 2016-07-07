BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Joseph Stilwell:
* Joseph Stilwell reports 9.8 percent stake in Anchor Bancorp Inc as of July 7
* In the letter, "now is the time for anchor to find a suitable merger partner"
* On July 7, sent letter to Anchor Bancorp CEO, copied to board of directors - sec filing
* Do not believe value of Anchor Bancorp's assets adequately reflected in current market price of common stock
* In the letter, "continued poor performance highlights the reality that anchor should now be sold" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29y1Jtj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: