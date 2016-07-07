July 7 Joseph Stilwell:

* Joseph Stilwell reports 9.8 percent stake in Anchor Bancorp Inc as of July 7

* In the letter, "now is the time for anchor to find a suitable merger partner"

* On July 7, sent letter to Anchor Bancorp CEO, copied to board of directors - sec filing

* Do not believe value of Anchor Bancorp's assets adequately reflected in current market price of common stock

* In the letter, "continued poor performance highlights the reality that anchor should now be sold" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29y1Jtj)