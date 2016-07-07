July 7 CST Brands Inc

* Crossamerica and CST agree on $18.2 million refund for California and Wyoming fuel supply

* With closing of sale, agreed to compensate Crossamerica for decrease in revenues related to 17.5% interest in co's wholesale fuel business

* CST, partnership agreed to a refund of a portion of 2015 purchase price paid by partnership for its ownership interest in CST fuel supply