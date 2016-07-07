MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 7 CST Brands Inc
* Crossamerica and CST agree on $18.2 million refund for California and Wyoming fuel supply
* With closing of sale, agreed to compensate Crossamerica for decrease in revenues related to 17.5% interest in co's wholesale fuel business
* CST, partnership agreed to a refund of a portion of 2015 purchase price paid by partnership for its ownership interest in CST fuel supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP