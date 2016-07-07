July 7 William Lyon Homes:

* On July 1, 2016, co and unit entered into an amendment and restatement agreement

* Second amended facility has uncommitted accordion feature which borrower may increase total principal amount to maximum of $200.0 million

* Second amended facility has uncommitted accordion feature which borrower may increase total principal amount to maximum of $200.0 million

* Second amended facility amends and restates Co's previous $130.0 million revolving credit facility and provides for total lending commitments of $145 million