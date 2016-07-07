July 7 RPM International Inc

* RPM acquires bridge and highway infrastructure maintenance business

* Terms of transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed.

* Existing management team, led by Jonathan Simmons and Mark O'Neal, will continue to lead API/MAI organization