BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
July 7 New Gulf Resources:
* New Gulf Resources emerges from bankruptcy
* Co and certain subsidiaries completed its financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 on May 13 , 2016
* Company name will be changed to ETX Energy LLC after emergence from bankruptcy
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information