July 8 UK Mortgages Ltd :
* UK Mortgages Limited and Twentyfour Asset Management Llp
announce that second transaction for UKML has been agreed
* Will again invest in profit participating notes issued by
a dedicated acquisition company which will purchase
owner-occupied mortgage loans on an ongoing basis from TML
* Initial capital commitment will enable purchase of 250
million pounds of mortgage loan production over a 12 to 14 month
period with intention to deploy fresh capital on an on-going
basis
* Expectation is for a portfolio of geographically
diversified loans with an average ltv of 75 pct that will use
market leading underwriting
* Corporate funding has established a revolving loan
financing facility with Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc, available
for up to 2 years, thereby providing flexibility on timing of
securitisation
* Team has worked with Mortgage Lender Limited ("TML") to
develop a suite of mortgage products and has signed a multiyear
purchase agreement today
* Expected that capital usage in initial 14 months from
investment will be around 72 million pounds
