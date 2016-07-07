July 7 CF Corp :

* Class a ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on NASDAQ capital market under symbols "CFCO" and "CFCOW," respectively

* CF Corporation announces the separate trading of its class a ordinary shares and warrants, commencing July 8, 2016

* Units that are not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ capital market under symbol "CFCOU." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)