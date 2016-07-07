July 7 Raymond James Financial:

* Priced registered underwritten public offering of $500 million of 3.625 percent senior notes due 2026 at 99.841 percent of principal amount

* Priced registered underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.950 percent senior notes due 2046 at 99.937 percent of principal amount

* Will pay interest on 3.625 percent senior notes semi-annually on March 15, September 15, beginning March 15, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/29BZHqD Further company coverage: