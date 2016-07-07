BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Raymond James Financial:
* Priced registered underwritten public offering of $500 million of 3.625 percent senior notes due 2026 at 99.841 percent of principal amount
* Priced registered underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.950 percent senior notes due 2046 at 99.937 percent of principal amount
* Will pay interest on 3.625 percent senior notes semi-annually on March 15, September 15, beginning March 15, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/29BZHqD Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: