BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
July 7 Advantage Lithium Corp
* Grants stock options to incoming directors, current directors, officers of co for purchase of up to 1 million shares at $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: