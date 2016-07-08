BRIEF-Auscann Group responds to media on proposed capital raising
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Theranos:
* Sanctions include revocation of laboratory's clia certificate which includes prohibition on owners,operators of lab from owning, operating
* Sanctions include limitation of laboratory's clia certificate for specialty of hematology, a civil money penalty
* Sanctions include directed portion of plan of correction, cancellation of laboratory's approval to receive medicare and medicaid payments for all laboratory services
* " we accept full responsibility for issues at our laboratory in newark, california"
* Announced it received notice from cms regarding imposition of sanctions arising from 2015 survey of its newark, california laboratory
* Sanction includes prohibition on owners,operators of lab from owning, operating or directing lab for at least 2 years from date of revocation
* "company will not conduct any patient testing in newark lab until further notice"
* Sanctions include suspension of lab's approval to receive medicare and medicaid payments for any services performed for specialty of hematology
* Will continue to provide services to its customers through its arizona lab Source text for Eikon:
* Kane Biotech Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.005 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: