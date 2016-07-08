PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Industrial Milk Company Sa :
* Intends to pay annual dividends starting from FY 2016 results with a dividend payout ratio up to 10 pct of consolidated net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Mobile phone apps took center stage at Google’s annual developer conference on Wednesday as the search giant announced new features for its digital assistant and its popular photo app while devoting little time to the Android mobile operating system.