BRIEF-Bevo Agro qtrly SHR $0.04
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook activates "safety check" for users after the shootings of 11 officers in dallas Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 17 U.S. government officials on Thursday are set to begin investigating Boeing Co's unfair trade claims against Canadian rival Bombardier, a two-track action that could lead to U.S. duties on Bombardier's new jetliner and also pits Boeing against Delta Air Lines Inc.