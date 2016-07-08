BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 Nos SGPS SA :
* Says Nos Comunicacoes SA, Nos Lusomundo, Vodafone Portugal, Comunicacoes Pessoais SA and Cabovisao-Televisao por Cabo SA sign broadcasting rights deal
* The deal involves reciprocal sharing of sports events broadcasting rights and distribution and broadcasting rights of sports and club channels, which are currently owned or come to be owned by the signatories, who will share current and future costs of the sports content Source text: bit.ly/29sad34
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.