July 8 Baker Hughes Inc :

* Baker Hughes announces June 2016 rig counts

* International offshore rig count for June 2016 was 223, down 6 from 229 counted in May 2016

* Worldwide rig count for June 2016 was 1,407, up 2 from 1,405 counted in May 2016

* International rig count for June 2016 was 927 down 28 from 955 counted in May 2016

* Says average U.S. rig count for June 2016 was 417, up 9 from 408 counted in May 2016

* Average Canadian rig count for June 2016 was 63, up 21 from 42 counted in May 2016