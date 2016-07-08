PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Lydall Inc :
* Lydall acquires Texel, a leader in innovative technical materials
* Lydall Inc says deal valued at approximately $96 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to cash flow from operating activities within 12 months
* About $1 million of additional non-recurring transaction and integration expenses related to acquisition will be incurred over second half 2016
* Expects to generate estimated annual cost savings of approximately $2 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Lydall's earnings, net of effect of purchase accounting
* Lydall's financial results for Q2 2016 will include less than $2 million of expenses related to strategic initiatives
* Acquisition was financed through a combination of cash on hand and $85 million of borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and natural gas output held steady in April at 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.