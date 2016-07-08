PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 ON Semiconductor Corp :
* ON semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor
* All other terms and conditions of offer remain unchanged.
* Offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on July 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and natural gas output held steady in April at 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.