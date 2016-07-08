July 8 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc says has finalized certain modifications to the Zalviso device and pending receipt of the devices from the manufacturer

* Says on July 6, 2016, the start date for the IAP312 study was revised to September 2016 - SEC filing

* Start date for study may be delayed if devices received from manufacturer do not pass final quality checks, certain release specifications Source text - bit.ly/29svdqu