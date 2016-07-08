PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Acceleron Pharma Inc
* Announces ACE-083 phase 1 results at 14th International Congress On Neuromuscular Diseases
* ACE-083 increased muscle volume of tibialis anterior muscle by 8.9% in healthy volunteers
* Acceleron intends to advance ACE-083 into a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with FSHD in second half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and natural gas output held steady in April at 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.