July 8 Ossen Innovation Co Ltd :
* Ossen Innovation enters into non-binding letter of intent
with America-Asia diabetes research foundation to acquire
controlling interest in china-based medical device company and
to spin-off existing business
* Plans to spin-off existing pre-stressed steel
manufacturing business, including existing liabilities,
immediately after deal
* Upon completion of acquisition, company would indirectly
own 90.27% of San Meditech
* Intends to acquire all of issued and outstanding equity
interests of foundation in exchange for 81.2 million of co's
ordinary shares
