July 8 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 3
S-TRAC trial of sutent (sunitinib) as adjuvant therapy in
patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma
* "S-TRAC is first RCC trial of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor
to prolong disease-free survival in adjuvant setting"
* Adverse events observed for sutent in S-TRAC trial were
consistent with its known safety profile
* Full efficacy and safety data will be submitted for
presentation at esmo 2016 congress in Copenhagen, 07-11 October
2016
* Met primary goal of improving disease-free survival as
determined by blinded independent central review in patients
with renal cell carcinoma
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)