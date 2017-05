July 8 Anchor Group Ltd

* Total assets at 30 June 2016 were r45.6 billion

* Assets under management were up r11.9 billion (+53 pct) for first half, with just over r8 billion coming from acquisition of 47.5 pct of funs

* Continued to grow its assets under advice and management in first half of 2016 in tough market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: