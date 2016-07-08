July 8 Aveva Group Plc :
* Following results of UK referendum on EU membership, there
has been increased volatility in foreign currency exchange rates
* If rates were to remain at similar levels for a prolonged
period then we should expect a currency benefit in FY17 from
translation of overseas earnings
* Since announcement of FY16 results on May 24 2016, company
has made satisfactory financial and operational progress in line
with expectations
* Have not seen any noticeable change in trends reported at
that time
* Expect seasonality in FY17 to be broadly similar to FY16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)