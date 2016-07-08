July 8 Aveva Group Plc :

* Following results of UK referendum on EU membership, there has been increased volatility in foreign currency exchange rates

* If rates were to remain at similar levels for a prolonged period then we should expect a currency benefit in FY17 from translation of overseas earnings

* Since announcement of FY16 results on May 24 2016, company has made satisfactory financial and operational progress in line with expectations

* Have not seen any noticeable change in trends reported at that time

* Expect seasonality in FY17 to be broadly similar to FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)