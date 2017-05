July 8 China Green Agriculture Inc

* China Green Agriculture announces strategic acquisitions

* Total purchase price includes $6 million in cash and $8 million in convertible notes.

* Convertible notes are due in 3 years with an annual fixed rate of 3%

* Unit Shaanxi Techteam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co Ltd entered into SAA, ACN, VIE agreements, with shareholders of group of 6 companies