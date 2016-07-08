China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
July 8 Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Jennison Associates dissolves passive stake in Epirus Biopharmaceuticals inc as of June 30 - Sec filing Source : bit.ly/29UX0Qh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: