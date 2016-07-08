July 8 S&P Global Ratings
* European financial stability facility 'aa/a-1+' ratings
affirmed; outlook remains negative
* Since u.k. Is neither shareholder nor guarantor of efsf,
efsf's creditworthiness not affected by result of u.k.'s
referendum on country's eu membership
* Ratings on the efsf do not depend on the credit quality of
its borrowers, namely greece, ireland, and portugal
* Outlook on efsf is negative, reflecting negative outlook
on france, efsf's second-largest guarantor as defined by its
capital contribution to efsf
Source text (bit.ly/29wdlwi)
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )