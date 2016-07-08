July 8 (Reuters) -

* Tata Steel says will now begin process for potential sale of South Yorkshire based speciality steels business and the hartlepool pipe mills in the UK

* Tata Steel to explore feasability of strategic collaborations through potential joint venture

* Based speciality steels business and the Hartlepool pipe mills in the UK

* Tata Steel says entered into discussions with strategic players in the steel industry including Thyssenkrupp AG

* Tata Steel says received interest from several bidders for speciality steels and pipe mills in each case, formal process will be commencing shortly (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)