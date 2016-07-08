July 8 Bay Bancorp Inc :

* Following merger, bay bank will have total assets of approximately $650 million and 12 branches in Baltimore-Washington corridor

* Hopkins will continue to run its operating system until late July when it will be consolidated into bay bank system

* Bay bank finalizes its acquisition with Hopkins Federal Savings Bank

* Merger is expected to have no immediate impact on customer base, other than change in name

* Bay Bancorp Inc says Pikesville Branch will be rebranded with bay bank name immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)