July 10 Moody's
* Brexit to have limited direct credit impact on asia
pacific sovereigns
* Lower gdp growth in the uk could dampen demand for
products from the rest of world
* Over the coming months, announcements related to brexit
could trigger financial market volatility
* Severe and prolonged market volatility could heighten
balance of payment pressures for mongolia and sri lanka
* Impact on financial flows into asia from uk and other
european banks is uncertain
* Pronounced flows into safe havens would be credit negative
for japan and to lesser extent hong kong
* Sustained rise in the yen would lower japan's gdp growth
and inflation
Source text : (bit.ly/29yeNN2)
