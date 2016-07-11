July 10 Moody's

* Brexit to have limited direct credit impact on asia pacific sovereigns

* Lower gdp growth in the uk could dampen demand for products from the rest of world

* Over the coming months, announcements related to brexit could trigger financial market volatility

* Severe and prolonged market volatility could heighten balance of payment pressures for mongolia and sri lanka

* Impact on financial flows into asia from uk and other european banks is uncertain

* Pronounced flows into safe havens would be credit negative for japan and to lesser extent hong kong

* Sustained rise in the yen would lower japan's gdp growth and inflation