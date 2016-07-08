China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
July 8 Tmx Group Ltd
* Says total financings raised in June 2016 increased 149% from previous month, and were down 4% compared to June 2015
* Says total number of financings in June 2016 was 64, compared with 73 in previous month and 47 in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: