China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
July 8 UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Issues guidance following property fund suspensions
* Guidance reminds fund managers of their obligations to investors and outlines FCA's expectations in relation to suspension of dealings in their funds
* Has been in close contact with these funds for some time
* Will continue to liaise with funds as they keep situation under review (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: