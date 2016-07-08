PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Nikkei:
* NS Solutions likely suffered a 3 pct Y-O-Y drop in group operating profit for the April-June period - Nikkei
* For the year ending in March 2017, NS Solutions projects 2 pct increase in sales to 223 bln yen and 7 pct rise in operating profit to 20.6 bln yen - Nikkei
* NS Solutions is expected to retain current earnings guidance when it releases April-June results July 28- Nikkei
* NS Solutions' profit totaled estimated 4.5 bln yen while sales likely dipped 2 pct to roughly 50 bln yen for April-June period - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29VjaBA) Further company coverage:
