July 8 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

* On july 7, entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement

* Amended credit agreement provides for, among other things, a $1.65 billion unsecured senior revolving credit facility

* Amended agreement provides for accordion option to increase commitments by up to an additional $350 million - sec filing

* Amended credit agreement will extend maturity date for revolving credit facility to october 29, 2021