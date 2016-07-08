July 8 Cyrusone Inc:

* On July 1, 2016, Cyrusone Inc, Cyrusone GP, Cyrusone LP entered into sales agreements - SEC Filing

* Pursuant to agreement, co may issue and sell shares having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $320 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29tO70b) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)