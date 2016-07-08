July 8 Network-1 Technologies Inc :
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - Mirror World Technologies Inc
agreed to settle its patent litigation against Apple Inc
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms, Apple will
receive a fully paid up non-exclusive license to '227 patent for
its full term, which expired in 2016
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms of agreement,
Apple will also receive certain rights to other patents in
Network-1's portfolio
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - Network-1 will receive $25
million from Apple for settlement and fully paid up license
