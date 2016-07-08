China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
July 8 Forterra Inc
* Files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock
* Says Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO
* Says intends to use ipo net proceeds to repay indebtness
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: