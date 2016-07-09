BRIEF-Shree Securities approves re-appointment of Swapna Jain as CFO
* Says approved re-appointment of Swapna Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 RMR Group Inc
* Zeytoonjian's death reduced number of directors currently serving on company's audit committee to two - SEC filing
* Co is noncompliant with listing rules of Nasdaq, which requires that audit committee of a Nasdaq-listed co have at least 3 members
* Board of directors intends to identify candidates to replace Frederick Zeytoonjian, appoint new independent director to audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says approved re-appointment of Swapna Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 22 Germany and France have agreed to set up a working group that will come up with proposals by July to strengthen the euro zone, their finance ministers said on Monday after their first meeting since the election of Emmanuel Macron as French president.