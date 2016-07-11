July 11 Cairo Communication SpA :

* Obtains revolving loan facility of 140 million euros ($154.59 million) from Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in relation to its tender and share-swap offer on RCS Mediagroup SpA shares

* Financing agreement to be signed in time for the payment of the tender and share-swap offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)