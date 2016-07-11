German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Cairo Communication SpA :
* Obtains revolving loan facility of 140 million euros ($154.59 million) from Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in relation to its tender and share-swap offer on RCS Mediagroup SpA shares
* Financing agreement to be signed in time for the payment of the tender and share-swap offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.