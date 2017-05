July 11 East Capital Explorer publ AB :

* Says has divested fund holdings for 15.7 million euros ($17.35 million)

* Divestments have been made as part of the company's focus on Private Equity and Real Estate, and to finance the ongoing share repurchase program Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)