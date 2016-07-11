German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 (Reuters) -
* Telenor says Digi's Q2 EBITDA is 1.541 billion crowns vs 1.660 billion at the same time last year.
* Says Q2 Digi subscribers increased by 11,000 to 12.347 million during the quarter
* Digi is Telenor's Malaysia unit.
* Keeps outlook unchanged for Service revenues and EBITDA
* Changes 2016 capex outlook to "13-14 percent of service revenues" from previously "sustain at 2015 level". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.