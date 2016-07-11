July 11 Wright Medical Group Nv
* Wright Medical Group N.V. announces binding offer under
which corin orthopaedics holdings limited would acquire Wright's
large joints business
* Corin would acquire all of legacy tornier large joints
business for a purchase price of 29.7 million euros in cash
* Net after-tax proceeds after payment of estimated
transaction and transition costs, to be about $20 million
* Maintaining its previously communicated guidance for 2016
adjusted ebitda from continuing operations
* After closing, tornier large joints business will
continue to be headquartered in montbonnot, France
