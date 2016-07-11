July 11 Cellnex Telecom SA :

* Signs deal to buy 230 mobile telecom towers in France from Bouygues Telecom for 80 million euros ($88 million), which will contribute expected revenues of about 6.9 million euros on a full year basis

* This deal allows for an extension that, if executed, could bring the total number of towers acquired to 500, as these are gradually transferred from Bouygues Telecom into Cellnex' new company in France (Cellnex France SAS) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)