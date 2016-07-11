July 11 Be Think Solve Execute SpA (Be Group) :

* Acquires 51 percent of IQUII, a digital company specialized in mobile and IoT technologies

* Price for the acquisition of 51 percent of shares was defined as equal to 400,000 euros ($441,720.00)

Agreement envisages two put/call options to buy further 29 percent by 2021 and to reach, in 2025, 100 percent of the share capital with the acquisition of the remaining stake