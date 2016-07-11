German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Be Think Solve Execute SpA (Be Group) :
* Acquires 51 percent of IQUII, a digital company specialized in mobile and IoT technologies
* Price for the acquisition of 51 percent of shares was defined as equal to 400,000 euros ($441,720.00)
* Agreement envisages two put/call options to buy further 29 percent by 2021 and to reach, in 2025, 100 percent of the share capital with the acquisition of the remaining stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.