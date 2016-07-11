July 11 Funespana SA :
* Says Servicios y Gestion Funeraria SA (SEGYRESA) and Albia
Gestion de Servicios SL (Albia) have entered capital of Salzillo
Servicios Funerarios SL (Salzillo) via share capital increase
* SEGYRESA to assume 63,227 shares of Salzillo for 3.8
million euros ($4.2 million) and Albia 17,301 shares of Salzillo
for 1.0 million euros
* Albia and Inversiones Palge SA have bought 30,661 shares
of Salzillo owned by SEGYRESA
* As a result of the operations, Funespana will hold 9.74
percent stake in Salzillo and SEGYRESA 35.26 percent stake
* Capital gain from the operation amounts to 77,000 euros
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
