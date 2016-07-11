German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :
* Secures new contract for Gateway and Logan Motorways in Queensland, Australia
* Scope of project comprises supply of a new tolling system with 14 tolling points, and is valued at over 9 million euros ($9.92 million)(14 million AUD) Source text - bit.ly/29xopXi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.