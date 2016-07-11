July 11 Thomson Reuters Corp :

* Announces definitive agreement to sell its Intellectual Property & Science business to Onex and Baring Asia for $3.55 billion

* Expects to use about $1 billion of net proceeds to buy back shares and balance to pay down debt and reinvest in business

* Guggenheim Securities, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to Thomson Reuters for proposed divestiture

* Sale is not subject to any financing condition

* Any share buybacks from net proceeds will be part of previously announced $1.5 billion share buyback program

* Onex and Baring Asia have obtained debt and equity commitments for transaction

* Allen & Overy LLP is acting as legal counsel for Thomson Reuters