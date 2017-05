July 11 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Headline earnings per share for six months ended June 30 2016 to be positive (an improvement of more than 100 pct)

* Prior comparative period, six months ended June 30, reflected loss of 204.7 cents per share and a headline loss of 213.2 cents per share