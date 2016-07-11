July 11 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Amendment of exchange offer acceptance condition
* Has lowered threshold required for acceptances under
exchange offer acceptance condition in respect of both LSEG
acquisition and Deutsche Börse acquisition from 75 pct to 60 pct
* Decision reflects feedback from a number of institutional
index funds that are only technically capable of tendering their
Deutsche Börse shares
* Acceptance period of exchange offer will be extended by
two weeks and will now expire on July 26 2016 at 24:00
* Lowering of minimum acceptance threshold is in line with
German securities acquisition and takeover act
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)