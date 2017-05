July 11 Selvita SA :

* Says its unit Selvita Inc. signs contract with client from San Francisco for R&D services in medicinal chemistry area for total value of $1.3 million and receives first order

* Says individual orders will be submitted quarterly over 2016-2019

* Maximum value of orders in Q3 is estimated at 0.1 mln dollars